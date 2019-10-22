Wealthy students and high-points courses

Sir, – Much as we might like to applaud or rebuke ourselves for them, many of our characteristics are attributable to our genetics and as such are beyond our control. If you are highly intelligent or very diligent, it is likely that your parents were too. Also we live in a society that is largely meritocratic, where, in general, income reflects an individual’s ability and application, rather than, say, one’s lineage or family connections. This is usually seen as a good thing.

Is it not syllogistically inevitable therefore that “Wealthy students (are) more likely to study high points courses”? (Front Page, October 21st). It would seem to require a great deal of intervention to create a society where family income had no such effect, or even the opposite effect, for example. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.