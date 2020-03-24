Waxing lyrical

Sir, – I enjoyed Frank McNally’s “Words to live by (two metres apart)” (An Irishman’s Diary, March 21st), but I think he does a sublime lyricist, the late Hal David, a slight disservice by attributing the lyrics “What do you get when you kiss a guy?/You get enough germs to catch pneumonia/After you do, he’ll never phone ya” to the great melodist Burt Bacherach, David’s collaborator on so many classic songs, including I’ll Never Fall in Love Again. The above lyrics,written by David, are the opening lines to that particular composition. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.