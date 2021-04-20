Waving the flag

A chara, – Mike Cormack (Letters, April 16th) raises meritorious points regarding the future relationship between an independent Scotland and the United Kingdom.

It is, however, ironic that he accuses the SNP of “waving the Saltire like a magic wand” when the best idea to save the union that has come out of Boris Johnson’s Number 10 “Union Unit” is to vastly increase the use of the Union Jack flag, on everything from government buildings to coronavirus vaccines. – Is mise,

PHILIP CROWE,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.