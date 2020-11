Sir, – To be a witness to the many college students braving the icy waters in Salthill this morning as they swim each day this November for charity is a joy to behold. They bring fun, laughter, and a sense of living and loving life, despite these difficult times. Can those same politicians who criticised the gatherings in September in Galway’s Spanish Arch now come out praising our wonderful young people? – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.