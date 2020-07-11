Watershed moment in higher education

A chara, – In response to Carl O’Brien’s news report of July 9th on the first female president appointed at University of Limerick , this is truly a remarkable and profoundly significant day for Irish higher education and indeed for every Irish woman.

I wish to congratulate Prof Kerstin Mey on her appointment. It is richly deserved and has altered the direction of the rapidly changing Irish higher education environment.

The shattering of this glass ceiling instils hope, courage and optimism for women who aspire to fulfil their ambitions and dreams for senior decision-making positions.

Progress in this area has been painfully slow and limited, and this appointment challenges the under-representation of women in positions of power across all sectors.

A landmark day for Ireland. – Is mise,

AOIFE PRENDERGAST,

An Cheathrú Rua,

Co na Gaillimhe.