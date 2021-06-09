Sir, – Congratulations to Arthur Beesley for his excellent analysis of the problems facing Irish Water as it struggles to upgrade its late-19th-century water treatment system (“Problems in sewerage system delay Tallaght housing development”, News, June 7th). Apparently 12 of our waste-water treatment plants don’t meet EU standards. The conundrum here is that we have endless debates in the Dáil demanding more housing, and yet I can’t recall any TD raising the question of water treatment. No doubt this is because of the fear of having to discuss water charges.

Surely it would be better to have water charges, and be able to build sufficient homes? – Yours, etc,

MIKE CORMACK,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.