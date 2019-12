A chara, – We have the data. Just 52.9 per cent of surface water in Ireland is in satisfactory ecological health (Front page, December 9th). Meanwhile, poor air quality is linked to the deaths of 1,500 Irish people every year.

Do we need to build some environmental action centres rather than more data centres?

We have the data. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan, Co Dublin.