Sir, – I am currently not allowed to use a hosepipe to water my very small back garden, and I am very happy to comply. However, the large apartment complex behind my house is currently power-hosing its pavements. This is to be a four-day operation. The management of the complex tells me, and Uisce Éireann confirms, that this is permissible because it is being carried out by a commercial company! – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MURRAY,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.