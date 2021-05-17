Water charges and general taxation

Sir, – A letter writer (Letters, May 12th) suggests Ireland has solved the problem of paying for water, and the infrastructure needed, by general taxation.

Such a method means that those living in rural areas, like myself, with my self-funded well and wastewater treatment, subsidise himself, and others in Dublin and the like, who do not wish to pay for a valuable service according to their use of it.

If this unfair system of water charges, via general taxation, is to continue, can I deduct my maintenance costs from my tax bill? – Yours, etc,

DAVE WRIGHT,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – What part of “We want a first-rate national water supply, and we have no intention of paying for it” does the OECD not understand? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.