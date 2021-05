Sir, –The issue of water charges seems to be back with us. Personally I do not wish to pay for water as apparently this stuff drops out of the sky. However, as I have a dodgy knee, I am willing to pay a reasonable charge if someone will purify my water and do home deliveries. If they are willing to take it away when I am finished with it, all the better. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Phibsborough,

Dublin 7.