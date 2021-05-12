Sir, – Michael Dake wants the water system upgraded (Letters, May 11th). He wants this to be funded by taxing the multinationals and wealthy individuals – people other than himself, presumably. He fails to make the connection between paying for an amenity and valuing it. There is a correlation between paying for water and using it responsibly. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET LEE,

Newport,

Co Tipperary.

A chara, – We don’t need water charges. We do need waste-water treatment changes. The only people who might object to these charges are people who want us to continue to release raw sewage into our waterways. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I see that the OECD has had the temerity to suggest that Ireland needs to reconsider the introduction of water charges (News, May 10th). It seems that we are the only country in the organisation that doesn’t have such charges.

Somebody should point out to the OECD that Ireland is in this position because we are the only country in the group that has worked out how to pay for all this water, and the necessary infrastructural investments, from general taxation.

It’s called Irish exceptionalism. – Yours, etc,

FRANK E BANNISTER,

Dublin 4.