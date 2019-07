Sir, – It is only right that those people whose water use is above the legally set limits should pay a charge for that.

Leakages, however, are another matter.

Why should householders have to stump up for the cost of water lost through leakages unless they can be found to be legally liable for the cause of the leak? Our learned legal friends should have a field day with that one. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow.