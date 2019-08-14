Waste water

Sir, – You report that Irish Water has been told to cut its costs by more than €100m and that The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has found that water supply costs are up to 42% higher in Ireland than in Britain (Jennifer Bray, Home News, August 12th) .

Could this have anything to do with the fact that Irish Water was forced to take on in excess of 4,000 staff from local authorities when it believed it needed less than 2,000?

As my late father liked to say when confronted with the routine waste of public funds, it’s a great little country. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.