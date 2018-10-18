Sir, – Congratulations to Gerry Thornley for his wonderful account of the Leinster v Wasps rugby match at the RDS (October 12th). As I read it, I really felt that I was actually at the venue. What a sports writer! – Yours, etc,

COLETTE O’BEIRNE,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Reflecting on the heavy defeat of Wasps at the hands of Leinster in the European Cup rugby clash at the weekend, perhaps the losers might have fared better if they had put out their B team. – Yours, etc,

LIAM WILSON,

New Ross,

Co Wexford.