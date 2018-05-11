Warning that 520 lives are at risk

Sir, – The revelation that 520 people in the city of Dublin alone are under threat of execution is quite extraordinary and not least alarming (Conor Lally, Front page, May 9th).

I doubt that even at the height of the Troubles that a threat of such magnitude existed.

It is surely time that a special powers Act is reactivated and all criminal suspects known to the Garda Síochána with links to possible murder are apprehended and incarcerated. Otherwise we will see scarce resources deployed in an impossible task of keeping these individuals safe. – Yours, etc,

DEREK Mac HUGH,

Bray, Co Wicklow.