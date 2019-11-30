Walking the walk with our children

A chara, – Further to your excellent Editorial (November 25th), regarding the need for more exercise, especially for children, might I, as a life long walker, and founder president of the Irish Ramblers Club, recommend the many benefits of walking.

Think “Ease” . . . easy, accessible, safe, enjoyable.

Many centuries ago, Hippocrates said it was the best medicine, vital for the health of body and soul.

I believe that happiness comes too, whether we walk alone or with family and friends. – Is mise,

SEÁN Ó CUINN,

An Charraig Dhubh,

Co Átha Cliath.