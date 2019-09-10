Walking the walk

Sir, – Michael Guilfoyle’s splendid piece on the Bray to Greystones walk as his “Walk for the Weekend” (September 7th) needs one further clarification. In terms of “suitability/effort”, he wrote that it involved “virtually no climbing”.

The pedestrian ascent from Bray promenade to access the cliff walk is quite steep, and there are also steps along the route that may challenge walkers who lack full capacity.

The approach from the Greystones end provides perhaps a better opportunity for “easy” walkers to begin their ramble, as there is less of an upward gradient to start, and a longer but easier downhill into Bray.

Time for a consistent standard of information on gradients in the series? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK CALLAN,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.