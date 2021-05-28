Walk this way

Sir, – When walking on roads without footpaths, it is recommended that we all walk on the right-hand side of the road to face and see oncoming traffic. Now with the proliferation of walkways, trails and leisure walking around the country, would it be possible to get some order into how we safely traverse the growing walkways of Ireland?

I suggest we all walk on the right-hand side, leaving enough room for oncoming pedestrians to comfortably pass by and allow everyone to reach their destination while maintaining social distancing and good walking manners. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN

WRIGHT,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.