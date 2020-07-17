Waiting for the pubs to open

Sir, – It is with curiousity I note the statement regarding the delay to August 10th of elements of Phase 4. “From the outset of this crisis, pubs have put public health considerations first,” said Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association (News, July 15th).

For some observers, they may shake their head and wonder “Sweet Divine”. Others may raise their hands and whisper “Sweet Caroline”. – Yours, etc,

DECLAN HYNES,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – We’re islanders. Let’s get back to basics. Close the airports and open the pubs. It’s time for a national “lock-in” to ride this storm out. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN McCARTHY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.