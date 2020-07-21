Waiting for the electric bus

Sir, – The new Government wants taxi drivers to change to electric vehicles (“Government to put pressure on taxi industry to ditch diesel for electric” (News, July 8th).

The programme for government says : “The taxi fleet has a disproportionate impact on air quality and climate emissions in urban centres.”

So a change to electric taxis would reduce harmful pollution in Dublin, Cork, and so on.

What about buses? The programme says it will, “Require that all new urban buses be electric hybrid or electric.”

But why hybrid?

What is Dublin Bus doing about that?

Its current diesel fleet puts out more harmful pollutants than the taxis.

It would be good to hear that Dublin Bus has a detailed plan and has done trial runs in Dublin with electric buses, to see which supplier produces buses best suited to the city’s (mostly) narrow and traffic-choked streets.

Dublin Bus shouldn’t wait for a Government order before preparing for cheaper, cleaner buses. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL BOYLE,

Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.