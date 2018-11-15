Sir, – It is remarkable that the figure for those waiting for home help is “zero” in Dublin South East (News, November 13th).

I am in this catchment area and I was waiting for approval of my application for home help by August and am still waiting.

Judging by the stories from front-line workers, and assuming I actually exist, it seems reasonable to conclude that this is a matter of “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is!” – Yours, etc,

SORCHA O’REILLY,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.