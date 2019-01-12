Waiting for Bojo

Sir, – The front page of Business This Week’ (Jan.uary 11th) informs us that Boris Johnson told the Pendulum Summit in Dublin that “nobody wants a hard border” in Ireland and “nobody will accept it”. How much was he paid to come and tell us that? – Yours, etc,

KIERAN DOOLEY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Reading Boris Johnson’s musings on a hard border, I was reminded of a line from Fawlty Towers. “Next contestant, Mrs Sybil Fawlty from Torquay. Specialist subject – the bleeding obvious.” – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.