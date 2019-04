Sir, – It is time we ended tax benefits for the vulture funds that are accumulating vast quantities of the new housing stock that is under construction.

Until we do, we will continue to eliminate any prospect for young Irish citizens to purchase a home. These funds will charge exorbitant rents and amass huge wealth at the expense of generations of young people. It is time for this madness to stop. – Yours, etc,

J MORRISSEY,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.