Sir, – Una Mullally is not surprised that “the US and Britain have shown themselves to be incredibly susceptible to fascistic flavours” (“Lessons for Ireland in vulnerability of democracy”, Opinion & Analysis, November 9th).

On the contrary, the history books tell us that Britain, later joined by the US, was in the front line of the battle against the most horrific manifestation of fascism in modern times, Nazism. – Yours, etc,

ANDY POLLAK

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Una Mullaly’s column has just gone into my 2020 shortlist of “I wish I’d written that”. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN

FINNEGAN,

Naas,

Co Kildare.