Voting rights for non-resident Irish citizens

A chara, – Further to Pete Dempsey’s letter (Friday 13th), the good news is that a referendum is not necessary, everything is already in the Constitution. Article 16.2.1 “All citizens shall have the right to vote in an election for members of Dáil Éireann.” Article 12.2.2 “Every citizen … shall have the right to vote at an election for President” Indeed, certain non-residents already vote from abroad, these include university graduates in Seanad elections and diplomatic staff in Dáil elections.

The Constitution is not the problem, it is the political will that is lacking.

CIARÁN MAC GUILL,

Clichy, France.

A chara, – It’s hard to know if Pete Dempsey is being ironic in his letter whereby he states that as an Irish citizen, who hasn’t lived in the State for over 22 years, he cannot vote in Irish presidential elections.

Though he references how many times he has voted in the UK general election he omits to mention how many times he, or indeed any British citizen ever, has voted for the UK head of state. – Is mise,

GARETH T CLIFFORD,

Stillorgan, Co Dublin.