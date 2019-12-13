Voting rights for non-resident Irish

Sir, – I have just voted in the UK general election and this is the only the fourth time I have voted since I left Ireland in 1997.

I am extremely disappointed that as an Irish citizen I still cannot vote in any Irish elections.

It is also disheartening to see that there has been little progress made in the Bill to amend the Constitution to allow non-resident Irish citizens to vote in the Irish presidential elections and that little action has been taken by any Irish government to address the recommendation made by the EU in January 2014 addressing the consequences of disenfranchisement of union citizens exercising their rights to free movement. – Yours, etc,

PETE DEMPSEY,

London,

England.