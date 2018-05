Sir, – Before I go to confession for voting Yes in the referendum, could the Bishop of Elphin enlighten me as to the actual sin I may have committed? – Yours, etc,

MARTIN CAREY,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Let she who is without sin cast the first vote. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – I confess to voting No.

If there are any “buckshee” plenary indulgences lying around, throw my name into the hat. – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG McGABHANN,

Mulranny,

Co Mayo.