Voting against racism

Sir, – Rather than waiting for anti-discrimination legislation which may take years to be enacted to outlaw the use of bigoted and racist sloganeering by aspiring election candidates as suggested by Brendan Hennessy (Letters, November 20th), constituents can take immediate action on this important issue.

First, confront the candidate when she / he comes to your door looking for your vote. If you are not up for confrontation, just take the second option: don’t vote for this candidate and encourage friends and neighbours to do likewise.

That’s what I will be doing in the forthcoming Fingal byelection. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN BUTLER,

Malahide, Co Dublin