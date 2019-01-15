Votes for emigrants

Sir, – Now that hundreds of thousands of people have been granted a passport entitling them to consular support at the expense of the Irish taxpayer and residency and travel in the EU after Brexit, solely on the basis that they have an Irish grandparent, when will the Irish who actually grew up and worked in Ireland, but who now live abroad, be entitled to vote in presidential elections and referendums?

The Government has dismissed it as unworkable, but non-resident voting has been proven to work perfectly well for other EU countries. – Yours, etc,

JOHN RICHARDSON,

Bremen,

Germany.