Sir, – If your readers are interested in doing something that is truly fulfilling and worthwhile, could I suggest they consider becoming an Irish Cancer Society volunteer driver. I have been a volunteer driver for over eight years and during this time have met some of the most wonderfully interesting and brave people in this country.

Currently there is a shortage of volunteer drivers around the country. With more volunteer drivers, the Irish Cancer Society could ensure that cancer patients and their families will be relieved of the stress of getting to and from hospital for their chemotherapy treatment. – Yours, etc,

MAUREEN FALLON,

Dublin 4.