Visitor books and data regulation

Sir, – I now see that visitor books are the next victim of data protection regulations (“Signing off: Visitor books banned from major tourist sites amid GDPR fears”, News, July 23rd).

Will the registration of sympathy at a funeral be next?

How can wills and their contents be published?

How long will it be still permissible to print letter writers’ names?

The growing restrictions on us with the General Data Protection Regulation are becoming a bit ridiculous. – Yours, etc,

DECLAN McGINN,

Howth,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The world has gone mad. The operation of the GDPR is a perfect example of silly and unintended consequences, resulting in the proverbial sledgehammer being used to crack a nut.

What is to happen to our history when those in control of heretofore public material apply the regulation so vigorously and unimaginatively? And whatever happened to the inference of consent? – Yours, etc,

MJ WALSH,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – What else can Official Ireland ban using a narrow understanding of the GDPR rules? The register of electors contains personal information. Is it safe? – Yours, etc,

P MONAHAN,

Cork.