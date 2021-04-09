Violence and Northern Ireland

Sir, – When I saw the pictures of the violent scenes in Northern Ireland, my heart sank as it vividly brought back the memories of the past, a past we all thought was buried forever.

Much has changed and all for the good, and in just a few short weeks this change could be set back decades.

It is now incumbent on politicians from all sides to get the message out, loud and clear, that violence will not be tolerated, and by politicians I also mean the UK government, which has not been very vocal in condemnation or indeed in offering support to the local politicians.

The DUP needs to withdraw its demand for the chief of the PSNI to resign and Sinn Féin needs to take a step back and stop pushing the concept of a border poll. Otherwise I see a bleak and troubled future for the North. – Yours, etc,

PAUL KEENAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.