Sir, – I commend your beautiful poignant and thought-provoking front page picture (“Vietnam mourns its Essex dead” November 28th). It is truly a picture that tells a thousand words and worthy of a place in an art gallery.

It reminded me of the work my late uncle Fr Michael Pelly did with the Vietnamese boat people who arrived as refugees in a kinder Ireland of the 1990s.

Those involved in human trafficking and indeed some politicians and citizens of Ireland, should take a long and close look at the faces portrayed to understand the misery and suffering of the displaced and for us to show at least a kinder disposition to our fellow human beings. – Yours etc,

NIALL L PELLY,

Dublin 18.