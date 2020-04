Sir, – I refer to your photograph (page 4, April 9th) of four swimmers enjoying the Easter week sunshine at the “Forty- Foot” in Sandycove, south Dublin. The tranquil scene will be a welcome, if wistful, fillup for the self-isolating Irish citizens who cannot avail of such an uncrowded idyll within 2km of their home. – Yours, etc,

GRAHAME WALSH,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.