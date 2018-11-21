Vertical integration

Sir, – If the Poolbeg chimneys in Dublin were painted white and a white horizontal bar installed to connect the two, we would have gigantic rugby and GAA posts, an acknowledgement of the eminence of those sports in Irish hearts and minds.

Think of the visual impact of such a regional-scale structure (sculpture?) on visitors arriving in Dublin by air and sea.

Ireland’s current rugby successes provides the impetus to think about undertaking such a project. – Yours, etc,

KEN MAWHINNEY,

Dublin 16.