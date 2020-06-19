Vera Lynn remembered

Sir, – Dame Vera Lynn first became a sensation when she sang about bluebirds and nightingales – but the long-time PETA supporter will also be remembered for all she did to help animals during her remarkable life. After viewing PETA’s pigeon-racing expose, she decried that “utterly cruel pastime”, upset that birds, whose forebears served the UK by carrying vital messages during both world wars, are forced to fly gruelling journeys in which many , or most, perish.

She called out people who stock their cupboards with foie gras, produced by force-feeding ducks and geese. We honour her memory by championing birds, bears, and all animals – just as she did. – Yours, etc,

INGRID E NEWKIRK,

Founder,

People for the Ethical

Treatment of Animals

(PETA), London.