Venus a shining example

Sir, – It is never easy to lose a match, but Monday’s defeat of Venus Williams, a five times Wimbledon champion, by a 15-year-old, must have been particularly difficult (“Venus Williams beaten by 15-year-old prodigy Cori Gauff”, Johnny Watterson, Sport, July 2nd).

However, I was struck by her gracious acceptance of that, and her dignified behaviour at the end of the match was admirable – an example to some of the other players, whose ill temper is often obvious as they leave the court. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.