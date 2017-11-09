Vegetables off the menu

Sir, – I recently had lunch with my children in a noodle restaurant in Dublin. The children’s meal on the menu was advertised as “Just chicken and noodles – no stinky vegetables!”. As my children actually like vegetables, I asked if they could throw a few in for them, but I was told if I wanted vegetables, I would have to order and pay for an adult meal. Is it any wonder that many parents struggle to get their children to eat healthily, when advertising is telling children so blatantly what they should and shouldn’t enjoy eating? Should businesses be allowed to discourage children from eating healthily in this way? – Yours, etc,

AISLING JUDGE,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.