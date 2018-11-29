Variations in airport security

Sir, – I agree with Gearoid Kilgallen (November 28th) when he decries the lack of standardised security procedures in airports.

As someone who has a joint prosthesis, I find a huge disparity in the acts I am required to perform while going through checks.

My only concern while going through the process, is my effort to keep an eye on my purse or watch. The tray containing these objects usually makes it through the scanner before me.

While travelling in India some months ago, one airport had a system whereby the small tray containing my valuables was taken separately by an operator. I was given a numbered “paddle”’ which I presented at a counter on completion of the security check. This procedure was most reassuring and helped me to relax while being “frisked”. – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE O’REILLY,

Clonakilty, Co Cork.