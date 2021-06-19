Varadkar and unification

Sir, – The Tánaiste was criticised by many unionist politicians for his remarks on a united Ireland (“Unionists call Varadkar comments ‘cheap opportunism’”, News, June 17th). They accuse him of being insensitive to unionist concerns at a difficult time for Northern Ireland politics. A few days ago, the British prime minister expressed his determination to uphold the current constitutional status of Northern Ireland. None of these unionist politicians expressed any criticisms of those remarks. Surely if the comments of Leo Varadkar were insensitive to unionist concerns, the remarks of Mr Johnson were equally insensitive to nationalist concerns. Once again, unionist politicians have shown themselves to be utterly incapable of displaying the same respect for the political aspirations of nationalists that they demand for their own aspirations. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McGRATH,

Ashford,

Co Wicklow.

A chara, – Stephen Collins is the latest to join in the chorus of criticism of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for his recent speech expressing his desire for a united Ireland (“Timing of Varadkar’s speech on united Ireland is mystifying and reckless”, Opinion & Analysis, June 18th).

Your columnist dismisses the Tánaiste’s vision as “traditional nationalist rhetoric” and a “tired old cliché”.

I have to register my disagreement with such a haughty dismissal of the classic and noble aspiration of Irish republicanism. Going right back to Wolfe Tone, this has been to unite the whole people of Ireland, to abolish the memory of past dissensions, and to substitute the common name of Irish people, in place of the denominations of Protestant, Catholic and Dissenter. This vision still holds good today and I commend the Tánaiste for expressing it. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – I agree with Cllr John Kennedy’s suggestion (Letters, June 18th) that preparedness for a united Ireland should include the creation of government for each province (Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Ulster and possibly Dublin separately). This would also have the benefit of rationalising local government, which is long overdue, and it could be undertaken in the Republic at any time.

All the Government has to do is get on with it. – Yours, etc,

PADDY CORLEY,

Ennis,

Co Clare.