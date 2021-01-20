Valuing the Defence Forces

Sir, – The recent establishment of the Commission on Defence is welcome. It was part of the programme for government, and is intended to chart the future of the Defence Forces. It will take a broad look at our defence requirements and capabilities. Also mentioned in the programme for government was the establishment of an independent pay review body for the Defence Forces. This needs to be established without further delay, in order to address the serious situation regarding retention of personnel. The crisis regarding defence force personnel continues, and will only be resolved by paying defence force personnel adequately. Pay, allowances, pensions and conditions of service are simply not adequate.

As we approach the centenary of the foundation of the State, Government should do right by some of its most local servants, and ensure that they are rewarded adequately for their service, and not just taken for granted. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.