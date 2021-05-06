Vaccines and choice

Sir, – It is highly unlikely that “HSE staff who refuse vaccines may be moved” (News, April 5th). Vaccines are not mandatory. Furthermore, any such move would likely be challenged under employment law.

Manipulation and pressure are not ideal in any working environment. More importantly, every individual has a right to refuse treatment; that is the cornerstone of medical ethics.

The past year has been traumatic for many. Those who are hesitant to take the vaccine must be respected, not shamed. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN M REANEY,

Castletroy,

Limerick.