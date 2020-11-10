Vaccine trial volunteer

Sir, – I was disappointed at the headline “My experience in a Covid-19 vaccine trial: ‘A week after the injection, I felt sick’” (Weekend News Review, November 7th). This is a misleading headline. The brave volunteer admits that she got the common cold a week after and went on to say that she would absolutely take part in a subsequent trial. I expect less sensationalist headlines in your paper. If we are fortunate enough to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, it will not be distributed until it has been proven to be effective and safe. It’s overall success will rely on the vast majority of the population taking up this vaccine. The world is scared enough at the moment, and there is no need to frighten people further. – Yours, etc,

P GROARKE,

Dublin 4 .