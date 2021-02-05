Vaccination roll-out

Sir, – The European Medicines Agency has the responsibility for approving new medicines and has recently approved the Oxford Astra Zenica vaccine for Covid-19 for all ages. Despite this several countries have now made different recommendations.

For example, Belgium advised not giving this vaccine to those over 55; Germany, Italy and Poland advise not giving it those over 65; and now Ireland advises not using it for those over 70.

What is going on, one might reasonably ask, and what is the science behind such decisions?

The answer to this question, I am afraid, eludes me, and many others I am sure. – Yours, etc,

THOMAS G COTTER,

Professor Emeritus

of Biochemistry,

University College Cork.

Sir, – An Astra Zeneca in the arm is worth a Moderna and a Pfizer in the bush. If it’s good enough for the European Medicines Agency, it’s good enough for me. – Yours, etc,

NOREEN HAMILTON,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.