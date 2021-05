A chara, – I received my Covid-19 vaccine at the Helix in Dublin a few days ago. Despite the blips that are inevitable in a programme like this, the national rollout is, in fact, a logistical triumph that is worth celebrating. How lucky we are to live in a country where a vaccination programme exists and is accessible to all. Take a bow, all concerned. – Is mise,

SIOBHÁN

KIRWAN-KEANE,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.