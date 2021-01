Sir, – According to “GPs angry over wait time to be vaccinated” (News, January 13th), administrators without patient contact are getting vaccines along with other frontline health staff !

If GPs are to be involved in the later roll-out of this programme, then surely they need to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The HSE would need to reprioritise its actions and also get their “registration portal” up to speed! – Yours, etc,

TADHG

McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.