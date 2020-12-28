Vaccination programme

Sir, – The EU is introducing a coordinated vaccination start date of December 28th, whereas Ireland has decided to start on the 30th. I was astounded to hear that the reason for the delay was that the HSE was still training personnel. As the world has known, for some time, that the vaccine was almost certain to be available before year’s end, this would be laughable if it were not so sad and inefficient.

So whereas some European countries, including Germany, have decided to vaccinate a day early because of the seriousness of the situation, Ireland will lag behind once again.

The health workers and people of Ireland surely deserve better. – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH MEEHAN,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.

Sir, – This year’s sad litany of lives lost, friendships curtailed, and livelihoods threatened should serve as a reminder of the importance of acting with haste to combat Covid-19.

Are we not owed an explanation from our leaders as to why Israel (with a similar GNP to Ireland) is aiming to vaccinate a quarter of its population by the end of January, while we are working to a less ambitious timetable? The Government’s defenders will doubtless cite our small role in the common EU procurement process and the logistical difficulties of distributing the vaccine. Germane issues indeed, but isn’t the point of EU membership to maximise our freedom of action where it really counts? And what prevented the Government from developing the vaccination strategy and distribution network over the summer? What excuse can there be for this apparent lack of urgency? – Is mise,

JACK COSTELLO,

Notting Hill,

London.