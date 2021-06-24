Vaccination policy

Sir, – Prof Kingston Mills (“Ireland’s testing and vaccination policies must be reviewed urgently”, Opinion & Analysis, June 21st) asks the important question why the Government continues to confine those aged 60 to 69 to two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, given concerns that it may offer poorer protection than other vaccines, especially against variants of concern.

The long time lag between the first and second AstraZeneca jab has also meant that many of those in younger age cohorts are achieving full vaccination status before the over-60s. The inequity of this situation is becoming increasingly clear. It is time to review Government policy and urgently seek expert advice on whether everyone who has had a first AstraZeneca shot should now have the option of an mRNA vaccine for their second dose. – Yours, etc,

IVANA BACIK,

Seanad Éireann,

Leinster House,

Dublin 2.