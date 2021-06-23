Sir, – With my head, I know that there are various anomalies for individuals as the vaccines are rolled out as swiftly as possible nationwide.

With my heart, though, I do feel that our age group is mentioned considerably less in the news and generally receives lesser attention.

It does feel as though the AstraZeneca doses are being “used up” on us despite their lesser efficacy and the vulnerability arising from our age.

It so happens that I have essential travel to undertake to the UK. So the issue of the second dose and the Delta variant is particularly pertinent and pressing.

There are senior scientific voices making the point that a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna after a first dose of the AstraZeneca would be wise.

I would feel, head and heart, much happier if those of us in our 60s could be allowed to benefit from a changed vaccination policy. – Yours, etc,

VIVIEN BRADLEY,

Kilcrohane,

Co Cork.