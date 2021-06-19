Vaccination decisions

Sir, – Those of us aged 60 to 69 are considered to be vulnerable to serious consequences of Covid-19. To quote the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) chairwoman, Dr Karina Butler, “people aged 60 to 65 years are 70 times more at risk than those aged 30 to 35 years”. Nevertheless, on the advice of Niac, this age group will receive two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which offers only 59.7 per cent protection against the Delta variant of the virus and is associated with a one in a 100,000 risk of blood clotting (yes, even in this age group) and we are advised not to travel. Does this amount to three counts of discrimination? – Yours, etc,

MARINA LYNCH,

Dublin 6.